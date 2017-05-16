Elizabethville man shot BB gun at woman holding baby, police say

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old Dauphin County man is accused of shooting a BB gun at his girlfriend as she was holding their 3-week-old daughter.

Nathaniel R. Plante, of Elizabethville, pointed the BB gun at the 20-year-old woman on Friday after an argument in their home turned physical, state police in Lykens said in a news release. He fired approximately four BBs at her, police said.

Plante is additionally accused of shoving his girlfriend, and police say he grabbed her by the shirt, pulled her back in the house, and blocked the door to stop her from leaving.

He is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, false imprisonment, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and harassment. His bail at Dauphin County Prison was set at $50,000 cash.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 31.

