Coroner: Mowing death in creek an accident

BROGUE, Pa. (WHTM) – The death of a York County man who was pinned under a lawnmower in a creek has been ruled accidental.

Michael K. Gibson, 37, died of drowning and traumatic asphyxia, Coroner Pam Gay said after an autopsy Tuesday. Traumatic asphyxia is the inability to breathe because of intense pressure on the chest.

Gibson was mowing at his home in the 2700 block of New Bridgeville Road, in Chanceford Township, before he was found around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Emergency crews were not able to revive him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

