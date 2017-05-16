Bear hit, killed by car in Lower Paxton Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Paxton Township are looking for a vehicle that hit and killed a bear early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a report of a bear hit by a car on Colonial Road near Earl Drive just after midnight, according to a press release.

Officers arrived to find a 250 pound bear deceased. Neither the striking vehicle nor any debris were found at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on the striking vehicle to give them a call at 717-5656 and reference incident C17-0007593.

