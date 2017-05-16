Army Heritage hosting tank and armored vehicle event!

Each year the USAHEC hosts Army Heritage Days, a timeline living history event that features several hundred re-enactors from all eras spread out over the one mile long Army Heritage Trail. Decked out in period uniforms and weapons, these living historians will have their historical equipment and weapons on display and will be available to talk to the public and answer any burning history questions.

“This year’s focus will be tanks and armored vehicles! In addition to the tank display, we will be bringing back old favorites, such as the Veterans Meet and Greet, lectures by notable historians, the kid’s passport program, and informational programs by the re-enactors on the Army Heritage Trail,” tells Karl Warner.

As always, the event will also feature a book sale in the Museum Store and several food vendors with a variety of different cuisine offerings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...