After-school problems increase in Steelton

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Steelton are looking to take action after receiving numerous complaints of kids causing problems after school.

At Monday night’s council meeting, Chief of Police Anthony Minium said his department has heard an increasing number of complaints of students getting into fights or going onto private property after school.

Chief Minium plans to meet with Swatara Township officials next week, to develop a solution to the problem.

Toren Dragas, a life-long Steelton resident, witnessed a large fight between students outside his home last week. He believes a recently canceled after-school program may have led to an increase in problems.

“I went over and I spoke with the kids. I said, ‘how many of you were attending the after-school program that had been shut down?’ And a good bit of them raised their hands,” said Dragas. “So, a significant portion of that group of children that were involved in this would have been safe.”

Chief Minium said at Monday’s council meeting that he’d like his department to get more involved in area schools in the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...