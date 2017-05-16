48 Capital BlueCross employees receive layoff notices

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Capital BlueCross on Tuesday gave layoff notices to 48 employees.

In a statement, the company cited a “constantly changing environment as needed to deliver excellence to our customers as effectively as possible” and said the move will “better align our talent and other resources with evolving business needs.”

Severance packages were provided for those who received layoff notices. Company-paid health care and outplacement services are included.

Capital BlueCross has over 1,900 employees at its office and retail locations.

