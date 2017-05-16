4 kids, 1 teacher still hospitalized day after bus overturns

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
In this image made from video and provided by WBAL-TV, authorities investigate an overturned bus on Interstate 95, Monday, May 15, 2017 near Havre de Grace, Md. Cpl. Tyler Allaband of the Maryland State Police said by telephone that the bus overturned in the southbound lanes of the highway on Monday near the exit for Havre de Grace. He says several people are injured, but he did not know how many people or the extent of their injuries. (WBAL-TV via AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Four children and a teacher remain hospitalized a day after a bus carrying dozens of Philadelphia eighth-graders to Washington, D.C. for a field trip overturned on a Maryland interstate.

The School District of Philadelphia says one child was released from the hospital Tuesday morning.

Philadelphia School District Spokesman Lee Whack says the hospitalized teacher is Brittany Jacobs, a special education teacher at Charles W. Henry School.

University of Maryland Medical System spokesman Michael Schwartzberg says Jacobs is in critical condition.

The bus carrying 26 children from the school, three chaperones and the driver overturned at least once on Interstate 95 in northeastern Maryland on Monday, near Havre de Grace.

Police say a car that tried to pass the bus clipped it.

The names and conditions of the four children haven’t been released.

