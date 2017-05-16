4 kids, 1 teacher still hospitalized day after bus overturns

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Four children and a teacher remain hospitalized a day after a bus carrying dozens of Philadelphia eighth-graders to Washington, D.C. for a field trip overturned on a Maryland interstate.

The School District of Philadelphia says one child was released from the hospital Tuesday morning.

Philadelphia School District Spokesman Lee Whack says the hospitalized teacher is Brittany Jacobs, a special education teacher at Charles W. Henry School.

University of Maryland Medical System spokesman Michael Schwartzberg says Jacobs is in critical condition.

The bus carrying 26 children from the school, three chaperones and the driver overturned at least once on Interstate 95 in northeastern Maryland on Monday, near Havre de Grace.

Police say a car that tried to pass the bus clipped it.

The names and conditions of the four children haven’t been released.

