19 counties moved out of drought watch

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Nineteen Pennsylvania counties are no longer under a drought watch.

Department of Environmental Protection acting Secretary Patrick McDonnell said because of the wet spring, Pennsylvania has seen a sufficient recovery of drought indicators to return all counties to normal status.

Berks, Bucks, Centre, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Mifflin, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Snyder, and Union counties all moved from watch to normal status.

