What to expect at the polls in Tuesday’s primary

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Mayoral races in Harrisburg, York and Lancaster will be on the minds of Midstate voters when they head to the polls Tuesday for Pennsylvania’s primary election.

“We’re electing the people that really touch your lives,” said Josh Parsons, chairman of the Elections Board in Lancaster County.

County election officials are telling voters not to expect long lines. Those voting on Tuesday will need identification if it’s their first time casting a ballot or their first time at their polling location.

“Any voter with a smartphone who is interested can text the message PA to 28683,” said Randall Wenger, chief clerk of the Lancaster County Board of Elections. “They will receive a link back to look up their registration status, find their polling place. They can also go online to votespa.com to obtain the same information.”

If you need to know who is on your ballot, you can check your county’s election website.

“There are important elections,” Parsons said. “There are elections that can impact people’s lives, so we think it’s important and we’re certainly hopeful that people will get out there and go to the polls.”

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ABC27 News will have election results online and on the air.

