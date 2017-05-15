Wet weather can’t dampen spirits at Relay For Life events

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – People across the Midstate pulled all-nighters over the weekend to fight cancer.

Despite rainy conditions heading into the weekend, Relay For Life events went on as planned in Lebanon and Cumberland counties.

Lebanon County’s event had over 90 registered teams and raised over $300,000 for the American Cancer Society.

Carlisle held its Relay For Life event Friday night into Saturday, also with rain coming down.

Relay For Life is the largest nonprofit fundraising event in the world.

