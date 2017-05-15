Turzai seeks GOP support to run for governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai is making his first big pitch for support from the Republican faithful to run for the party’s’ nomination for Pennsylvania governor in 2018.

In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Turzai informed state Republican Party committee members he’s seriously considering a run, and also detailed his accomplishments. He writes that he hopes to make a formal announcement in the summer or early fall.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is running for a second four-year term.

Two GOP candidates are already in the mix for the party’s nomination.

Republican state Sen. Scott Wagner of York County is running and political newcomer Paul Mango from suburban Pittsburgh is expected to formally announce his candidacy this week.

Turzai, who is from suburban Pittsburgh, doesn’t say whether he’d resign as speaker before he runs.

