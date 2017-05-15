Suspect wanted in antique theft in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle police are investigating a theft at an antique shop.

An ivory carving, valued at $180, was reported stolen from a locked case at Bedford Street Antiques. Carlisle police were informed Saturday that the theft happened last Tuesday around 7 p.m.

A suspect in the case is described as being 6 feet tall with dark hair and a long beard. He was wearing a blue Temple sweatshirt in the store around the time of the theft.

An employee stopped and questioned the suspect, who then left the scene. According to police, the suspect left with a lock in his hand.

Anyone with information about the theft or who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.

