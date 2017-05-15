Steelton mayor plans to resign next month

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton’s mayor is planning to step down from his position.

Thomas Acri announced Monday night to the borough council that he plans to submit his resignation next month.

A lifelong resident of Steelton, Acri stated he and his wife are both retired and would be moving.

Acri is retired from Highmark Pennsylvania Blue Shield.

He is also a lifetime member of the Steelton Fire Department who served as a battalion chief in the past, according to the borough’s website.

