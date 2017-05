GAP, Pa. (WHTM) – A downed utility pole has closed part of Route 30 in Lancaster County.

The roadway is closed in both directions near Brackbill Road in Salisbury Township, according to a 911 dispatcher.

The dispatcher did not know what caused the pole to come down but said it was not a traffic accident

A detour is in place.

