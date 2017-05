HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An overnight fire has forced some people out of their Harrisburg homes.

Just before 2 a.m. Monday, crews were called to the 200 block of Briggs Street in the city for a report of a fire.

The fire was quickly brought under control and no one was injured.

The Red Cross was brought to the scene of the fire to assist those displaced.

At this time, officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

