Pregnant woman assaulted in Carlisle, police say

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is in Cumberland County Prison on charges that he assaulted a pregnant woman.

Carlisle police were called Saturday to the 100 block of North Hanover Street for an assault complaint.

After investigating, police determined Kevin Davenport, 33, was responsible for the assault.

Davenport was arrested on simple assault and endangering the welfare of children charges.

Bail, which Davenport failed to pay, was set at $25,000.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for next Wednesday.

