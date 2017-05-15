Police: Man huffed compressed air in Staples bathroom

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested in Cumberland County over the weekend following an incident in a Staples bathroom.

Carlisle police were called Saturday evening to the Staples store on Noble Boulevard where staff reported they believed somebody was huffing cans of compressed air in the bathroom.

An officer arrived and found Terry Darr, 60, sitting in the bathroom while inhaling a can of compressed air, according to police. There were three cans present and none of them were paid for.

Darr was arrested and charged with retail theft and inhaling toxic substances.

He is in Cumberland County Prison after failing to post $1,000 bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...