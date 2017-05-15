Police charge mother with child endangerment after kids found alone, outside

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman has been charged in Cumberland County after she dropped her children off at a family member’s home without them knowing, according to police.

The Carlisle Police Department responded Saturday evening to a report of two unattended children, both about 2 years old, outside in the area of North Pitt and C streets.

According to police, Carsenia Simon, 30, dropped the children at a family member’s home in the 700 block of North Pitt Street. The family member was unaware the children were there and that they left the residence.

Simon was identified as the mother and charged with endangering the welfare of children.

