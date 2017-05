In part two of this special edition of Good Day PA, we’ll hear the rest of Bob’s story. Through the quick response of the Penn State Hershey Medical team and telestroke technology, Bob was able to make his recovery. His story serves as a great example of how to handle a similar situation, who to call, and what to do.

Dr. Cockroft joined us with additional information about the procedures he uses to help stroke victims.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...