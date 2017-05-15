Pa. Gov. Wolf, former Gov. Rendell spar over DNC Convention surplus

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – The Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia last July was a smashing success by nearly every measure.

It was a financial boon, too. $86 million was raised to throw the big party. Pennsylvania taxpayers chipped in $10 million, the largest single contribution to the event.

When the bills were all paid and the books were all balanced there was a surplus of about $2.1 million, according to DNC Chairman Ed Rendell.

Nearly a million of the surplus was given out in the form of bonuses to employees who worked hard on the convention, according to the former governor. The additional million plus, Rendell said, was spread among local Philadelphia non- profits and schools. That’s disappoints current Governor Tom Wolf, who thinks the state should’ve gotten a refund.

“This is not the way we do business,” Wolf said Monday at a press briefing. “I want to make sure taxpayer money in this, and every, case is spent wisely and fairly and honestly.”

Rendell insists state money and donor money was never co-mingled and all of the state money was spent on infrastructure and construction, per its contract with the DNC, and not on salaries or bonuses of any kind.

The state did get an audit which merely has three lines adding up to exactly $10 million. Not good enough, say Senate Republicans, who sent a letter to Auditor General Eugene DePasquale asking for an official audit. The letter, signed by President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, Majority Leader Jake Corman, and Appropriations Chair Pat Browne, criticized Governor Wolf for not enough oversight of the money. It also blasts Rendell who “chose to allocate the excess on targeted special interest initiatives and exorbitant bonuses, one greater than 300,000.”

Rendell said he has already called DePasquale and has promised to cooperate with any audit. He doesn’t deny the bonuses and says they were rewards for tireless staff who were grossly underpaid. Rendell said he did not take a bonus.

“Is that really a proper use of state tax dollars?” asked House GOP Spokesman Steve Miskin. “Of course, they’re gonna say it wasn’t actually tax dollars. When you look at it, they never even thought about reimbursing the state. It’s an egregious slap in the face to almost every hard-working Pennsylvanian.”

Wolf compared the DNC to his own inauguration. He said he privately secured funding for the event and had a surplus. He gave the extra money to charities in Harrisburg and York and said he never thought of doling it out to staffers.

It does appear to be a clash of Democratic governors. Wolf said he hasn’t spoken to the former governor and his former boss.

Why?

“He never called me and I didn’t call him,” Wolf said.

Rendell made a point of criticizing Wolf’s office for not calling him before going public with its displeasure over the surplus. Politically, it could be unwise for a governor from York (Wolf) to alienate a popular former governor from Philly (Rendell) a year before a re-election effort.

