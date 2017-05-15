Pa. court denies new trial in Manheim Township shooting death

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A state appeals court has denied a new trial for a Manheim Township man serving live in prison for a drive-by shooting death.

Mathew Morales, 26, claimed the jury’s verdict of first-degree murder went against what the evidence showed. Superior Court denied that argument.

Morales was convicted of killing 25-year-old Xavier Garriga in June 2014.

Garriga was shot as he walked home on New Holland Avenue. The two men had argued minutes earlier at a nearby convenience store.

