Much warmer this week, and mainly dry too

Yesterday turned out to be a very pleasant Mother’s Day despite the winds. It was nice to see some sunshine again after a soggy Saturday. Today will bring more of the same with sunshine and pleasant temperatures with highs in the lower 70s. It will still be breezy today, however. Look for clear skies tonight with lows falling to around 50 degrees. Winds will die down as well.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the week ahead. By Tuesday (Primary Day) we should hit 80 with sunny skies and turn downright muggy late week as we push 90 degrees. The record highs for Wednesday and Thursday are in the lower 90s, so things will go from nearly breaking a cool record high on Saturday to a record warm day later this week! Rain chances look limited in the extended forecast, but with the heat starting to build, we have added a stray thunderstorm to Thursday and Friday afternoons. Even with a storm possible later this week, rain chances look slim until next Sunday. Enjoy some warm and dry weather this week…for a change.

