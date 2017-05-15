Man wanted for not following sex offender registration requirements

LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens for not complying with his sexual offender registration requirements.

According to a release, Timothy Wayne Engle, 29, has not lived at his registered address or worked for his registered employer since February 2017.

Engle was previously convicted of unlawful contact with a minor.

According to state police, Engle has recently had prohibited contact with young children.

Police believe Engle may be in the Harrisburg area.

He is described as being 6-foot-1 and about 185 pounds, with short dark hair and brown eyes.

An arrest warrant was issued Monday.

Anyone with information on Engle’s whereabouts should call Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens at 717-362-8700 or call their local police department.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...