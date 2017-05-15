Man found dead under lawnmower in York County

Chanceford Township, Pa. (WHTM) – An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning after a man is found dead in a creek under a lawnmower in York County.

The York County coroner was called to the scene in Chanceford Township shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday night.

The man was reportedly mowing his lawn earlier that evening.

Emergency crews at the scene were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police are investigating.

The autopsy is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

His identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

