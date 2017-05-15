Man acquitted of rape charges sues university for expulsion

The Associated Press Published:

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A man is suing his former university, saying officials wrongly suspended him days before graduation over two separate rape allegations he was later acquitted of.

Jose Aponte wants a federal judge in Pittsburgh to force Indiana University of Pennsylvania to award his degree or allow him to transfer his credits.

He was accused by two different women of rape in 2015. He was acquitted in both cases.

In the lawsuit, Aponte said he was not given the chance to challenge the allegations made against him in a school disciplinary hearing. He says he was immediately suspended and couldn’t get his degree.

University officials aren’t commenting on the lawsuit.

