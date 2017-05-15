Making health a priority for moms

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Mother’s Day is a good chance to remind mom that it’s healthy to take “time outs” all year along.

The Working Mother Research Institute said most moms who have careers still do the vast majority of the laundry, cooking and cleaning. Many moms are guilty of putting their needs last, but experts say, for your health, it’s vital to take “me time.”

A study from the American Psychological Association said mom is more likely than dad to experience physical stress like headaches, upset stomachs and stress eating.

“As a mom, you want to do for everyone else,” said Holly Keich, owner of Om Baby Pregnancy & Parenting Center in Camp Hill. “It’s important you do for yourself. It’s the same adage of the airplane, make sure you put your airbag on first before going to your children or whoever else you’re attending to.”

Holly’s happy place is yoga. She actually teaches yoga for families. Her nine year old son Hayden and six year old daughter Bailey love taking the classes with mom.

“It’s bonding for them with the parents, and it’s personal awareness for them to understand their own bodies,” said Holly’s husband Brian.

Health experts say, if mom can squeeze in 30 minutes of physical activity a day, even if it’s with the kids, it can improve her mood, family life and set a good example for the little ones. Loving your kids is comparable to a car. Your love is the fuel and your energy is the battery. For the car to go far, mom’s battery needs to be charged.

Holly says the key to success is doubling up your time by doing things like working out while you’re waiting for your kids or schedule time to work out wit

h the kids. In the end, everyone will be healthier and happier.

