Gregg Mace and Ross Lippman break down the Bears game 5 win

05/14/2017 – Madison Bowey scored 1:58 into overtime to lead the Hershey Bears to a 3-2 victory in Game 5 of the Atlantic Division Finals on Sunday afternoon. The Bears victory at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center gave Hershey a 3-2 series lead, and the club will now try to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a victory in Game 6 on Tuesday night at the Giant Center.

For the third game this series, overtime was required after the contest finished 2-2 through regulation. In the extra session, it took less than two minutes to declare a winner. Bowey scored his second goal of the series, snapping a shot from the right point over a screened Zane McIntyre, to give Hershey the victory.

Chris Bourque assisted on the goal, giving him his 81st career playoff assist. That moves him into first place all-time in AHL history. Sunday’s game was also the 104th playoff game of Bourque’s Hershey career, moving him into first place in franchise history.

It was Bourque who opened the scoring Sunday. The forward redirected a Tyler Lewington shot over the blocker of McIntyre to make it 1-0 Hershey just 11:12 into the game. The goal was the first McIntyre had surrendered in the first period during the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs.

After Tommy Cross scored for the Bruins just 3:59 into the second period, Hershey retook the lead at 8:29. In just his second game back from Washington, Paul Carey scored his first goal of the playoffs to make it 2-1 Hershey. Stanislav Galiev fed a pass back to Carey, and the forwarded snapped a shot from the slot that beat McIntyre over the glove.

Austin Czarnik forced overtime with his third period goal for the Bruins, but it was Vitek Vanecek who helped Hershey keep the Bruins from taking the lead. The rookie netminder, starting his first career Calder Cup Playoffs game in place of an injured Pheonix Copley, stopped 27 shots. He made several spectacular saves, including denying a shot on scramble in front late in regulation.

Hershey was outshot 31-17 in the game. Both teams failed to convert on the power play. Hershey was 0-for-4 and Providence was 0-for-3.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...