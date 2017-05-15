Flags lowered for Peace Officers Memorial Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags at the state Capitol Complex lowered to half-staff in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Flags were also lowered at all commonwealth facilities statewide.

Peace Officers Memorial Day is held annually in the United States on May 15 in honor of federal, state and local officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.

Wolf said flags shall remain lowered at half-staff until sunset.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...