Fans of fuzzy fruit, rejoice: Northeast in for peachy summer

BOSTON (AP) – Growers and agricultural experts say the peach crop in the northeastern United States is expected to rebound this year after severe weather devastated last year’s crop.

Orchards across the region have come alive with pink blossoms. If the weather holds out, it could be an unusually productive harvest.

The crop in New England and New York was pretty much wiped out last year by what growers have dubbed the Valentine’s Day Massacre. Temperatures were unseasonable and well below zero in many areas on Feb. 14, 2016.

Then, New Jersey and Pennsylvania were hit by an unexpected cold spell last April.

The smaller crop hit farmers’ finances hard.

But experts say the weather has aligned perfectly so far this season.

Peaches are harvested from early July through September.

