Dodge Rams recalled for flaw that could disable airbags, seatbelts

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Chrysler is recalling more than a million Dodge Ram trucks because airbags and seatbelts could fail during a rollover crash.

The recall is for 2013-2016 Ram 1500, Ram 2500, and 2014-2016 Ram 3500 trucks.

The company says certain driving conditions – such as driving off-road or debris striking the vehicle – may cause the roll rate sensor to trigger a software fault. If this fault occurs, the rollover side curtain airbag and the seatbelt pretensioner will be disabled.

Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will update the software free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin June 23.

Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403.

