Dauphin County program has discounts for veterans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new program for veterans still in its infancy in Dauphin County aims to help the men and women in our military save some money when they get home.

All you need is your discharge paperwork and you can start saving.

A little off the top, that’s what David Miller is offering local vets — off their bills, along with their hairlines.

“I think it’s great that the county’s providing this service,” said Miller, who owns several Sport Clips Haircuts locations in the Midstate.

“It’s 10 percent off any service that we provide inside the store. It’s the least we can do for our veterans,” he added.

Dauphin County approached him, he said, and asked if he’d like to offer any sort of veterans discount as part of the new program. He’s one of just a handful of business owners to get the invite so far.

“It’s well worth our time,” he said, “and I’m sure any business that’s aware of it would want to join in. I can’t see why they wouldn’t.”

Interested veterans can drop by the county courthouse on Front and Market streets and stop into the recorder of deeds office on the first floor.

“There has been a push in the last few years to give veterans discounts for their service,” county recorder of deeds Jim Zugay said.

Now they’re getting in on it. Bring your DD214 paperwork, and get a card printed in just a few minutes. It’ll feature your name and photo on one side, and on the other an assurance to the business that your DD214 is on file with the county.

Many places already offer discounts to veterans, Zugay said, but this provides an extra layer of proof that customers aren’t just trying to scam business owners.

Any business that signs on to the program, which can be done online, will offer discounts to cardholders and be listed on the county website.

So far there are just a handful of businesses signed up, including MoMo’s BBQ and Grill, Cullari Vineyards and Winery in Hershey, and Lake Tobias Wildlife Park. But county leaders are certain the numbers will rise as awareness does.

“Our big push is at least 100 vendors by Veterans Day,” Zugay said.

Employees will be able to take the equipment used to make the IDs outside the office to do field visits and print cards on site.

Thursday the county will host a free veterans breakfast and forum from 8-10 a.m. at the Lower Swatara Fire Hall. They’ll print cards there for those who bring their DD214.

