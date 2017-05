DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews in York County were called to a Franklin Township fire overnight.

It started around 2:15 a.m. on the first block of West Greenhouse Road in Dillsburg.

Officials say no one was hurt.

No word on what caused the fire.

Units were still on scene as of 4 a.m.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC27 News for updates.

