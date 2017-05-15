Candy makers cutting calories in products

Some of the biggest candy makers are cutting calories in their products.

Hershey says by the end of 2022, its individually wrapped standard and king-sized bars will have 200 calories or fewer.

Now, Mars has announced a partnership with Nestle and the companies that make Brachs, Nutella, and Russell Stover to package their candies in smaller portions and label them more clearly.

Mars says it will spend $200 million to make sure half of the products it sells have no more than 200 calories by the end of 2022.

