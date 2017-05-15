Bill looks to shine a light on nurse staffing problems in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State lawmakers are looking to shine a light on the issue of nurses in hospitals across Pennsylvania being understaffed and overworked.

Senate Bill 336, or the Hospital Nursing Staff Report Card Act, was introduced by Senator Wayne Fontana earlier this year.

The bill would require hospitals to produce reports on staffing levels every day, including nurse to patient ratios, and post them publicly in patient care areas.

The Department of Health would also have to release quarterly reports on staffing levels for every hospital in the state.

Whisteleblower protections are also included in the bill, to protect employees who speak up about staffing concerns.

“This is kind of the first step, leading to a more developed, or well developed staffing committee or staffing plan,” said Suzanne Wurster, Director of Professional Development at the Pennsylvania State Nurses Association. “It doesn’t contribute to how it’s going to make staffing better. It’s just going to make the public more aware of what’s going on.”

Senate Bill 336 is currently in the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.

