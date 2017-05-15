3 charged in check cashing scheme

By Published:
From left: Michael Manbeck, Shawn Price, and Raeann Zegilla (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they charged three people in a scheme that resulted in a $7,000 loss to a check cashing business in Swatara Township.

Michael Manbeck, 50, of Newport; Shawn Price, 34, of Harrisburg; and Raeann Zegilla, 26, of Enola, are accused of passing and attempting to pass numerous checks that were stolen during a burglary in Lancaster County several weeks ago, township police said.

The trio is charged with misdemeanor counts of passing bad checks and conspiracy to pass bad checks. Price and Zegilla are additionally charged with a felony count of theft.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and they believe others are involved.

