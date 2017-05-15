25 wild deer test positive for chronic wasting disease

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission says 25 wild deer have tested positive for chronic wasting disease in an area of the state where other wild deer have been found to have the fatal disease since 2012.

The 25 deer more than doubled the number of sick deer found in Disease Management Area 2 from 2012 to 2015, the game commission said Monday.

The positive deer included 13 road-killed deer, 10 hunter-harvested deer, and two deer showing signs consistent with chronic wasting disease.

DMA 2 currently includes parts of Bedford, Blair, Somerset, Fulton, Cambria, and Huntingdon counties. However, the boundaries will be expanded east because the disease was detected earlier this year on a captive deer farm in Fulton County and at a hunting preserve in Franklin County.

Chronic wasting disease fatally attacks the brains of infected deer, elk and moose. Health officials say there is no evidence it is harmful to humans.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...