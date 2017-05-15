2 charged with robbery in Susquehanna Township hotel room

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two women were arrested after police say they robbed someone in a Susquehanna Township hotel room and then threatened the person with a stun gun.

Derez Flowers, 24, of East St Louis, Illinois, stole $100 out of a wallet and Giselle Hilton, 24, of Akron, Ohio, was found in possession of the stun gun that was used, township police said.

The victim had met Flowers May 10 at the hotel in the 400 block of Corporate Circle.

Flowers and Hilton were charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and unlawful possession of an electronic incapacitation device.

Both were placed in Dauphin County Prison on $75,000 bail.

