MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Mechanicsburg woman is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year old boy.

The Attorney General’s office announced on Sunday that Paige Tasker, 27, had been arrested.

They say the victim of the abuse was also abused years earlier at adult parties.

Tasker is the sixth person arrested so far in connection to a ring of child sexual predators.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...