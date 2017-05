HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The conversation on the firing of James Comey continues on This Week in Pennsylvania.

U.S. Congressman Lloyd Smucker talks about what he would like to see in the investigation into Russian meddling in the election and why he voted for the Republican health care bill.

Dennis Owens also sits down with four female state lawmakers who are breaking the glass ceiling.

