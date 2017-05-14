Steelton Police involved in three car chases over three days

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton Police are cracking down after being involved in three car chases over three days.

Police say they were involved in three vehicle pursuits that evolved from traffic enforcement in the borough, from April 12 to April 14.

A stolen handgun was recovered, and one person was arrested for DUI.

The police department says they will be conducting a series of details targeting violators over the next few weeks, in response to the incidents.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents are asked to call the Steelton Borough Police Department.

