HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The rain did not stop people from showing off diversity and community pride in the Allison Hill section of Harrisburg this weekend.

The South Allison Hill multicultural festival featured a parade and live entertainment.

The event was particularly focused on the youth in the community and local businesses.

