EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM)- Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who entered the Turkey Hill on South State Street just before 9 p.m. Saturday.
The suspect showed a handgun, demanded cash and stole cartons of cigarettes and the cash in the register.
Police did not say if the suspect is a man or woman but they believe the person is about 5′ 6″ and was wearing a green checkered hooded sweatshirt.
Police searching for Turkey Hill armed robbery suspect
If you have any information regarding this robbery contact police.
