Police: man armed with knife barricades himself in home, dispute ended “peacefully”

By Published:

Parkesburg, Pa. (WHTM)- Police were called to the 700 block of West 2nd Avenue for an emotional disorder and domestic dispute, just before 10 p.m. Saturday.  

Upon police arrival, they say one person armed with knives barricaded himself inside the residence and was threatening violence toward police.  

Police say the incident ended peacefully at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. The person was taken into custody and transported to a medical facility for evaluation.  

An arrest is pending.

