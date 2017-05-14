New French leader Macron vows to fight terror

Emmanuel Macron, Francois Hollande
Outgoing French President Francois Hollande, left, welcomes incoming French President Emmanuel Macron as he arrives for his inauguration ceremony at the Elysee palace in Paris, France, Sunday, May 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

New French President Emmanuel Macron says he will do everything that is necessary to fight terrorism and authoritarianism and to resolve the world’s migration crisis.

The 39-year-old centrist, speaking Sunday in his inauguration speech at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, says “we will take all our responsibilities to provide, every time it’s needed, a relevant response to big contemporary crises.”

He also listed “the excesses of capitalism in the world” and climate change among his future challenges.

Macron says all countries in the world are “interdependent … we are all neighbors.” He announced his determination to push ahead with reforms to free up France’s economy and pledged to press for a “more efficient, more democratic” European Union.
France's presidential election May 7 on a pro-European, business-friendly platform.

