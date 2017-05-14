Gov. Wolf says DNC surplus should have gone to taxpayers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf is weighing in on news that nearly a million dollars leftover from the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia went to bonuses for staff and volunteers.

Pennsylvania taxpayers provided $10 million in funding for event costs.

On Sunday, the governor released the following statement:

“I am disappointed that when the host committee discovered there was a surplus, the first call was not to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to discuss returning the money to the taxpayers. The commonwealth supports large events that have an economic benefit to Pennsylvania and the region, but when there is leftover funding, that money should be returned to taxpayers. I am disappointed that the surplus was instead spent on bonuses and grants.”

Executive Director Kevin Washo was paid $13,000 a month for two years. He got the biggest bonus: $310,000. He says the state grant money was kept separate from the millions raised from private donors and covered costs approved by the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...