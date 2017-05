LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection is stopping in Lancaster County Monday night as part of its listening tour.

The goal is to hear ideas and concerns from the public about how environmental projects affect local communities.

The next session is Monday night, 5pm to 7pm on the Lancaster Campus of Harrisburg Area Community College. The meeting will be in room 206 of the East Building.

