HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM)- A free and very sweet way to have fun with the family this weekend.

The Derry Township Historical Society held the 2017 Art on Chocolate.

It’s a fine art and crafts festival with kid’s activities and local students art on display at the Hershey Story Museum.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...