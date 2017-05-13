West Shore Symphony Orchestra to hold free family concert

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) The West Shore Symphony Orchestra (WSSO) will hold a free family concert.

It will be held Saturday, May 20 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church from 11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The kid-friendly concert features excerpts from the pieces that will be performed at the Masterworks Concert happening the next day.

Tickets are still available for Masterworks Concert III: Celebrate 30! for those interested in seeing the complete performance.



The WSSO is made up of musicians in the community some are in high school and others are experienced and seasoned retirees.

