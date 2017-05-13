We Salute You: Stailey family

Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Every day abc27 honors a military hero.

Today we recognize brothers Kenneth, Donald, Edward and Manford Stailey from Liverpool.

They served with the US Army during WWII.

We salute you and thank you for your service.

