Police: man and woman arrested after fleeing bank robbery, stolen bag of cash in underwear

YORK, Pa. (WHTM)- Around 12 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a bank robbery that occurred at the People’s Bank on East Main Street in New Freedom Borough.

According to police, employees of the bank provided detailed descriptions of the suspect and the fleeing vehicle.

Officers from Southern Regional Police Department say within two minutes they located the suspect’s vehicle on Miller Park Drive in Shrewsbury Township. The suspect was behind the vehicle actively switching out a stolen Pennsylvania registration plate with a Maryland registration plate.

The male and female suspects were taken into custody.

During the investigation, the female was found to be in possession of a stolen bag of cash concealed in her underwear.

The offenders were identified as 53-year-old Aaron Ornstein and 36-year-old Andrea Martin both from Edgewood, Maryland.

In addition to robbery and felony theft charges, both offenders were charged with tampering with physical evidence and possession of stolen property for having the stolen Pennsylvania license plate.

Ornstein was additionally charged with institutional vandalism. While in custody at the police station, authorities say he urinated on the holding cell floor and removed bolts from the cell bench placing pieces into the floor drain.

Ornstein was arraigned and committed to York County Prison with no bail. Martin was committed to York County Prison in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.

